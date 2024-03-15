PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PSMT opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

