Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.16

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 247864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

