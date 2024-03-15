PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,350.00

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.30) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.17), with a volume of 322418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £557.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,396.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,231.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,152.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPHE Hotel Group

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Boris Ivesha bought 4,636,974 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £52,861,503.60 ($67,727,743.24). Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

