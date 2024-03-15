PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 637.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3,333.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00129812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

