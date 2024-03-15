Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.45. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 4,491,166 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

