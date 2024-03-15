Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 471,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 551,870 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares in the company, valued at $23,409,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,376 shares of company stock worth $3,609,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,500,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,894,000 after purchasing an additional 461,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 98,448 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

