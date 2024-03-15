Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II Sells 11,030 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. 88,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,654. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,822,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

