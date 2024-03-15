PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.19. 9,530,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,816,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

