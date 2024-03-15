Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.62. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 3,217,465 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

