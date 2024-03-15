Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q1 guidance to ~($0.06) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.060–0.060 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 18.3 %
Shares of WOOF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
