Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,070 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 612,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,911. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $627.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.