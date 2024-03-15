Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Acquires £100,216.15 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Dean K. Finch bought 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.85) per share, with a total value of £100,216.15 ($128,399.94).

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Persimmon Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 925 ($11.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,501 ($19.23). The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,410.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,244.55.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,766.99%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

