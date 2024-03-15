PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

