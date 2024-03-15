Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,349. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.