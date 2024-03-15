Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

