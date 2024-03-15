PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 5.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $57.47. Approximately 863,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,373,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

