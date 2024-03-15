Paul Martinez Acquires 24,500 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Martinez purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.11 per share, with a total value of C$51,695.00.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$9.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.70.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.