Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.18. 1,149,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,438. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.