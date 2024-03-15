Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

