Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,521,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,034. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

