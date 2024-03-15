Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 3,418,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

