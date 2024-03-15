Parkside Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $53.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,508.26. The company had a trading volume of 347,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,080. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,668.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,498.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

