Parkside Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EAGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

