Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 948,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 1,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock remained flat at $32.59 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652. Parkland has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.