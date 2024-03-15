Park National Corp OH Sells 185 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.4 %

KMB opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

