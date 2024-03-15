Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.09% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 3,594 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $822,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

