Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

