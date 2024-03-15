Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $300.29 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

