Park National Corp OH Makes New $234,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.08 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

