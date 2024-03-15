Park National Corp OH Invests $203,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UBS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

