Park National Corp OH Has $369,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

