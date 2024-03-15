Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 5,425 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,900,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in WestRock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

