Park National Corp OH Acquires Shares of 208 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MELI opened at $1,561.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,668.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,498.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

