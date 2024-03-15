Park National Corp OH Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

