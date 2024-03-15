Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis Sells 4,700 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Par Pacific Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 426,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.