Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Shares of Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03), with a volume of 250000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).
Panther Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.31.
Panther Metals Company Profile
Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.
