Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

