PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.46 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 597,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.