PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.86 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

