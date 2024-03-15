PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.0 million-$478.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.7 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

