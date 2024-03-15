Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,501. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

