Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $27,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 25,905,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,391,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.47, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

