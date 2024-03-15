Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $156.83. 76,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,927. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.