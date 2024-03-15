Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,037,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

