Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.