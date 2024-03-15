Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 89,327 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $34.40.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

