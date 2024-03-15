PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.99

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 5017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

