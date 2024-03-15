O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,101.89

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,101.89 and last traded at $1,101.89, with a volume of 89820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,094.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,036.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

