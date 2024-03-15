Orbit Chain (ORC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.86 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $4.86 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

