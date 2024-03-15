Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $30.98. Option Care Health shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 346,368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

